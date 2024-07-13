United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.08

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$121.08 and last traded at C$121.08, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.54.

United Co.s Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$118.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Co.s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

