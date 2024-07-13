United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at TD Cowen

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of UTHR opened at $321.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.04 and a 200 day moving average of $249.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,991. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

