Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UVE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,354. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

