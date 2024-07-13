Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.38. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 26,961 shares traded.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 37.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

