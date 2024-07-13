Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,779 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up 1.5% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 809,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,752. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.