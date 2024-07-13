USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $312,774.12 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $90.13 million and approximately $312,774.12 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,691.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.45 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00067335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8056491 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $316,548.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

