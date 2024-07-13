Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 9,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Valeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.2143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

