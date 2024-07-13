Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,641 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Valley National Bancorp worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 96.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 69,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 356,880 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,207. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

