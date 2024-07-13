Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 6,332,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

