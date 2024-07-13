Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.8% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,620,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

