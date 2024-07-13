Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 7.0% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,488,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 394.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 418.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 492.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.70. 690,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,740. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $608.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $559.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

