Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Raised by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 6,151,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

