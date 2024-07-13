Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 131,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 109,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,138,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,484. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

