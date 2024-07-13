Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

