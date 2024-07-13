Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.