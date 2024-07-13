Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $324.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

