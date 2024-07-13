Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Holdings Trimmed by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 8.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

VONV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 297,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

