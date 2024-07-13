Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Reduced by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 1.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 297,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

