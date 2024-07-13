Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

