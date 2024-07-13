Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,121 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.85. 771,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

