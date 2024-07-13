Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,400. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

