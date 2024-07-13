Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 783,214 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.