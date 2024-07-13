Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

