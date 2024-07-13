Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE:VTR opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.37%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

