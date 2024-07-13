Verge Market Cap Hits $64.21 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $64.21 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,731.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00633758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00118684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00067639 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

