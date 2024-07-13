Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 4,978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.50 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vericel

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.