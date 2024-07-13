Vertcoin Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $16,027.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.65 or 0.00632546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00117569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00264317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,809,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

