Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 569.8% in June

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 569.8% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of Vext Science stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 17,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
