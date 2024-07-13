Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 569.8% in June

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 569.8% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vext Science Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Vext Science stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 17,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

