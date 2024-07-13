Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Up 11.2%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 595,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,104,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

