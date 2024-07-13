Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vital Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTLE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

