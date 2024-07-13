Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $9.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,623 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAT opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

