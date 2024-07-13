VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 98.5% in June

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

VPR Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.23.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

