Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after acquiring an additional 105,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $282,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

