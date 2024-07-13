W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

