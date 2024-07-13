Walken (WLKN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Walken has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1.98 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,374,271 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

