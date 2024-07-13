Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $35.62 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.62 million and $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00043887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,092,644 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

