Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 1% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. 4,548,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 27,607,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

