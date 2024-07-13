Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Watsco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.60. 264,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,340. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

