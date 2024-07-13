Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,284,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.88. 177,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,967. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average of $200.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

