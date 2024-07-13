Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 530 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $400.32. 4,711,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.73 and its 200-day moving average is $386.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $402.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

