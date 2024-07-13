Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FDX traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $299.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.56. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

