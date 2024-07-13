Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $330.48. 1,644,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.10.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.