Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 126,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,011,000.

GEM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 62,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,219. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

