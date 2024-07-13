Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 5.2 %

BK traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,488. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.