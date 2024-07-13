Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 3,120,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,023. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.