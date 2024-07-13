Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,773. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

