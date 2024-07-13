Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.