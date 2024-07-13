Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after buying an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,870,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after buying an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.04. 793,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,205. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

