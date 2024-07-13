Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 671,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,476. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

