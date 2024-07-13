Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.11. 581,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,961. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

