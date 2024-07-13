Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NOC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.24. 692,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.78 and a 200 day moving average of $457.09.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

